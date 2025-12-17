Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Amicus Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:FOLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.79% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amicus Therapeutics is $16.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 52.79% from its latest reported closing price of $10.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amicus Therapeutics is 746MM, an increase of 24.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amicus Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOLD is 0.15%, an increase of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 356,503K shares. The put/call ratio of FOLD is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 28,629K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,124K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 30.37% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 20,894K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 15,749K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,642K shares , representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 44.12% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 15,025K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,000K shares , representing a decrease of 19.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 11,810K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,422K shares , representing an increase of 37.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 93.41% over the last quarter.

