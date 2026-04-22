Citigroup Inc. (C) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Citigroup (C) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 15.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $135.29 in the previous session. Citigroup has gained 12.9% since the start of the year compared to the -0.3% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the -0.7% return for the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 14, 2026, Citigroup reported EPS of $3.06 versus consensus estimate of $2.64.

For the current fiscal year, Citigroup is expected to post earnings of $10.62 per share on $92.41 in revenues. This represents a 33.25% change in EPS on a 8.43% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.35 per share on $95.91 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.33% and 3.79%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Citigroup has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Citigroup? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Citigroup has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.1X versus its peer group's average of 12.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Citigroup passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Citigroup shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does C Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of C have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Morgan Stanley (MS). MS has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Morgan Stanley beat our consensus estimate by 12.09%, and for the current fiscal year, MS is expected to post earnings of $11.80 per share on revenue of $76.52 billion.

Shares of Morgan Stanley have gained 14.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 16.05X and a P/CF of 13.98X.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry may rank in the bottom 67% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for C and MS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.