Citigroup Downgrades Nova (TASE:NVMI)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Nova (TASE:NVMI) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nova. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 13.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVMI is 0.43%, an increase of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.11% to 25,774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,031K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,624K shares , representing a decrease of 29.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,291K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 20.82% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,260K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,196K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 47.92% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,158K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

