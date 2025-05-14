Citigroup Downgrades Merck (SNSE:MRKCL)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Merck (SNSE:MRKCL) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,052 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an decrease of 116 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRKCL is 0.57%, an increase of 41.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 2,224,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 81,670K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,742K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRKCL by 86.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,257K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,363K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRKCL by 14.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,475K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,387K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRKCL by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 59,657K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,182K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRKCL by 52.76% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 49,229K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,125K shares , representing an increase of 59.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRKCL by 77.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.