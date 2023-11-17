Citigroup (C) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.28, changing hands as high as $45.32 per share. Citigroup Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of C shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, C's low point in its 52 week range is $38.17 per share, with $53.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.26. The C DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

