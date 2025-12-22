Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $118.09, moving +2.81% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

The U.S. bank's shares have seen an increase of 16.37% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Citigroup will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 14, 2026. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.99 billion, up 7.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.59 per share and revenue of $86.2 billion, which would represent changes of +27.56% and +6.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Citigroup. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.11% downward. At present, Citigroup boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Citigroup is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.13. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.92 of its industry.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.6 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

