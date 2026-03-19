Citigroup (C) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Citigroup (C) closed at $109.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

The U.S. bank's shares have seen a decrease of 6.54% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 6.73% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 14, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.6, indicating a 32.65% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.77 billion, up 5.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.19 per share and revenue of $90 billion, which would represent changes of +27.85% and +5.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Citigroup is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.65 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.99.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.