Citigroup Board Authorizes New $30 Bln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Citigroup Inc. (C) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new, multi-year $30 billion common stock repurchase program.

The program is expected to begin in the second quarter 2026.

Last year, the company's Board authorized a $20 billion common stock repurchase program. The company has decided not to make any further purchases under the 2025 program.

In the pre-market hours, C is trading at $126.01, down 1.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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