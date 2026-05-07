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Citigroup Board Authorizes New $30 Bln Share Repurchase Program

May 07, 2026 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Citigroup Inc. (C) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new, multi-year $30 billion common stock repurchase program.

The program is expected to begin in the second quarter 2026.

Last year, the company's Board authorized a $20 billion common stock repurchase program. The company has decided not to make any further purchases under the 2025 program.

In the pre-market hours, C is trading at $126.01, down 1.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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