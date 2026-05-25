Citigroup to Accelerate Asia Wealth Expansion With Major Hiring Push

Citigroup Inc. C plans to allocate a significant portion of its global wealth management hiring to Asia, according to a GlobalData report, which was published in Yahoo Finance. The hiring expansion is part of C’s broader strategy to strengthen its wealth management franchise and improve profitability. The company plans to hire around 100 private bankers globally, along with nearly 400 additional specialists.

Andy Sieg, Head of Wealth at Citigroup, stated that a substantial percentage of the recruitment will be concentrated in Asia, reflecting the region’s growing contribution to C’s global wealth operations. Sieg further stated that Asia remains the fastest-growing and most productive segment within the private bank. Per the report, the company’s Asia wealth business, which includes Japan, Asia North, Australia and Asia South, generated nearly $3 billion in revenues in 2025, accounting for almost 35% of C’s global wealth revenues.

Citigroup Bets on Asia’s Wealth Expansion Opportunity

Citigroup’s hiring push aligns with the company’s broader strategy outlined during its 2026 Investor Day presentation. The bank expects the wealth unit’s return on tangible common equity to reach 15-20% in 2027 and 2028 and exceed 20% over the medium term.

RoTCE 2027 & 2028 Target



Image Source: Citigroup Inc.

In 2025, the company’s wealth unit net income climbed nearly 50% year over year to $1.5 billion, reflecting stronger operating leverage, rising investment activity and improved client engagement. The growth trend continued in the first quarter of 2026, with the metric surging 126% year over year.

At the 2026 Investor Day presentation, management also highlighted that the Asia-Pacific region already contributes nearly 30% of Citigroup’s wealth revenues and continues to offer strong opportunities to increase business from existing clients. The company also reiterated plans to expand its banker and advisor base across Citi Private Bank and Citigold to support long-term growth objectives.

Management believes Asia will remain central to achieving these goals because of rising cross-border wealth creation, growing demand for investment advisory services and increasing needs among ultra-high-net-worth clients for global banking solutions.

Citigroup’s Prior Efforts to Strengthen Wealth Operations

Citigroup has been reshaping its global footprint under CEO Jane Fraser’s broader strategy to simplify operations, improve returns and redirect capital toward higher-growth businesses, including wealth management and institutional banking. In April 2021, the company announced plans to exit consumer banking operations across 13 markets in Asia and EMEA to strengthen its focus on key wealth centers, including Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE and London.

The company has now entered the final phase of its international divestitures, with nearly 90% of its transformation initiatives now at or near targeted completion. Citigroup recently completed the sale of its Russia-based banking unit and continues preparations for the planned IPO of Banamex in Mexico. The company is also progressing with the wind-down of its Korea consumer banking operations and the sale of its Poland consumer banking business.

Beyond restructuring efforts, Citigroup has also been investing aggressively in technology, advisory capabilities and AI-powered solutions to strengthen its global wealth franchise. Last month, Citi Wealth partnered with Advyzon to launch a Global Unified Managed Account platform aimed at simplifying personalized investing through multi-currency and AI-enabled portfolio management capabilities, while also unveiling “Citi Sky,” an AI-powered wealth management platform developed with Google Cloud and Google DeepMind technologies.

Earlier, in September 2025, Citigroup also expanded its customized portfolio offerings globally through a partnership with BlackRock, under which BlackRock will manage nearly $80 billion in Citi Wealth client assets using its Aladdin Wealth platform.

These initiatives are expected to free up capital, improve operational efficiency and support additional investments in wealth management, digital capabilities and advisory services. Supported by these efforts, Citigroup expects revenues to witness a 4-5% compound annual growth rate through 2026.

C’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past year, shares of Citigroup have gained 71.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 26.6%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Financial Firms Expanding Their Presence in Asia

Similar to Citigroup, UBS Group AG UBS and HSBC Holdings plc HSBC are strengthening their wealth management franchises across Asia to support long-term regional growth and expand relationships with high-net-worth clients.

UBS Group has been expanding its wealth management operations through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. In June 2023, the company completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse, strengthening its global wealth and asset management capabilities. UBS has since integrated operations across key Asian wealth hubs, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, while also strengthening its India strategy through a partnership with 360 ONE WAM in April 2025.

Meanwhile, HSBC continues to expand its Asia wealth franchise with a focus on affluent and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The company has been strengthening operations across mainland China and India through acquisitions, digital investments, branch expansion and private banking initiatives.

HSBC previously acquired Citigroup’s retail wealth business in China and has continued expanding lifestyle-focused wealth centers and Premier Banking services across the region. In India, the company has accelerated growth through new branch openings, Global Private Banking initiatives and the expansion of wealth offerings.

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