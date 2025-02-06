Cities Where Income Inequality Increased Most – 2025 Study

Most current estimates put the U.S. median household income at around $75,000 to $80,000. But these figures do not account for the degree of the spread between the highest and lowest earners, a metric that can demonstrate the diversity in financial realities within a community. Across the U.S., the top 20% of earners bring in at least $4.61 for every $1 that the bottom 20% of earners bring in. In some places, that multiple reaches over $7.
To find where this spread is increasing – and where it's highest – SmartAsset ranked 96 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage increase in income inequality between the highest earners and lowest earners over one year.
Key Findings
- Income inequality increased most in Madison, WI. Income spreads between the highest- and lowest-earning quintiles increased by 4.56% in Madison year over year. In 2024, the highest-earning households earned at least $4.30 for every dollar brought in by the lowest-earning households. This is up from $4.24 in 2023. Madison’s median household income increased from $77,653 to $85,189 in that same timeframe.
- High earners make nearly 8x the lowest earners in this city. New Orleans, LA has the highest income inequality with a $7.91 multiple on earnings between the top 20% and bottom 20% of households. This stayed fairly constant year over year with just a 0.4% increase in the spread.
- Income inequality is lowest in Boise, ID. The highest-earning households in Boise earn at least $3.90 for every dollar earned by the lowest quintile of earners. The spread decreased slightly year over year, by -0.9%. Chesapeake, VA has the second lowest income inequality with $3.95 multiple, and saw the third highest increase year over year at 4.4%.
- Income inequality decreased by 11.2% in Richmond, VA. Richmond saw about three times as much deceleration in income inequality as the nextmost city (Laredo, TX). The highest earners went from earning at least $4.56 per every dollar earned by the lowest 20% of earners in 2023, to a spread of $4.04 in 2024.
Top 10 Cities Where Income Inequality Increased Most Over One Year
Cities are ranked based on the percentage change in the ratio between the earnings threshold for the top 20% of earners and the bottom 20% of earners.
- Madison, WI
- Percent change in spread of income: 4.56%
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $4.30
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $4.11
- Median household income, 2024: $85,189
- Median household income, 2023: $77,653
- Chesapeake, VA
- Percent change in spread of income: 4.41%
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $3.95
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $3.78
- Median household income, 2024: $87,127
- Median household income, 2023: $87,057
- Oakland, CA
- Percent change in spread of income: 3.24%
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $5.41
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $5.24
- Median household income, 2024: $121,190
- Median household income, 2023: $108,971
- Fremont, CA(Tied with Oakland, CA)
- Percent change in spread of income: 3.24%
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $5.41
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $5.24
- Median household income, 2024: $121,190
- Median household income, 2023: $108,971
- Austin, TX
- Percent change in spread of income: 3.03%
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $4.48
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $4.35
- Median household income, 2024: $68,630
- Median household income, 2023: $68,150
- Omaha, NE
- Percent change in spread of income: 2.85%
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $4.51
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $4.38
- Median household income, 2024: $74,424
- Median household income, 2023: $69,475
- Denver, CO
- Percent change in spread of income: 2.35%
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $4.89
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $4.77
- Median household income, 2024: $87,619
- Median household income, 2023: $81,262
- Baltimore, MD
- Percent change in spread of income: 2.18%
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $4.40
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $4.30
- Median household income, 2024: $86,198
- Median household income, 2023: $80,159
- Bakersfield, CA
- Percent change in spread of income: 2.13%
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $4.96
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $4.85
- Median household income, 2024: $65,981
- Median household income, 2023: $57,926
- Aurora, CO
- Percent change in spread of income: 1.98%
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $4.05
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $3.97
- Median household income, 2024: $93,525
- Median household income, 2023: $84,308
Top 10 Cities With the Highest Income Inequality
- New Orleans, LA
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $7.91
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $7.87
- Percent change in spread of income: 0.45%
- Median household income, 2024: $51,913
- Median household income, 2023: $46,188
- Boston, MA
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $7.70
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $7.81
- Percent change in spread of income: -1.31%
- Median household income, 2024: $84,548
- Median household income, 2023: $77,163
- Newark, NJ
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $6.79
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $6.80
- Percent change in spread of income: -0.21%
- Median household income, 2024: $74,747
- Median household income, 2023: $66,191
- Philadelphia, PA
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $6.29
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $6.33
- Percent change in spread of income: -0.58%
- Median household income, 2024: $56,385
- Median household income, 2023: $62,620
- Jersey City, NJ
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $6.01
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $6.09
- Percent change in spread of income: -1.24%
- Median household income, 2024: $82,361
- Median household income, 2023: $79,159
- New York, NY
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $5.80
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $5.77
- Percent change in spread of income: 0.53%
- Median household income, 2024: $79,463
- Median household income, 2023: $74,230
- Atlanta, GA
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $5.76
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $5.79
- Percent change in spread of income: -0.46%
- Median household income, 2024: $89,798
- Median household income, 2023: $82,820
- Detroit, MI
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $5.56
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $5.51
- Percent change in spread of income: 0.91%
- Median household income, 2024: $55,928
- Median household income, 2023: $52,644
- Chicago, IL
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $5.50
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $5.47
- Percent change in spread of income: 0.39%
- Median household income, 2024: $76,614
- Median household income, 2023: $72,063
- Memphis, TN
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2024: $5.47
- Ratio of earnings threshold for top 20% versus bottom 20%, 2023: $5.57
- Percent change in spread of income: -1.74%
- Median household income, 2024: $61,452
- Median household income, 2023: $54,931
Data and Methodology
Cities were ranked by the ratio of household income at the 80th percentile to those of the 20th percentile. Data is from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps for 2024 at the county level. Data for 96 of the largest cities was based on U.S. Census Bureau population estimates for 2023 was included based on availability.
