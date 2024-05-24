CITIC Securities Reveals Board Structure and Committees

CITIC Securities Co (HK:6030) has released an update.

CITIC Securities Company Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, listing both executive and non-executive members, alongside the establishment of six key committees responsible for various governance aspects. The Board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, with specific members assuming leadership roles within the committees. These committees oversee strategic planning, auditing, remuneration, nominations, risk management, and control of related party transactions.

