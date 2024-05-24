News & Insights

Stocks
CIIHF

CITIC Securities Reveals Board Structure and Committees

May 24, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CITIC Securities Co (HK:6030) has released an update.

CITIC Securities Company Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, listing both executive and non-executive members, alongside the establishment of six key committees responsible for various governance aspects. The Board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, with specific members assuming leadership roles within the committees. These committees oversee strategic planning, auditing, remuneration, nominations, risk management, and control of related party transactions.

For further insights into HK:6030 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIIHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.