News & Insights

Stocks
CIIHF

CITIC Securities Announces Executive Reshuffle

May 24, 2024 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CITIC Securities Co (HK:6030) has released an update.

CITIC Securities Co. has announced the resignation of Mr. YANG Minghui from multiple roles including Executive Director and General Manager due to retirement, effective immediately upon his report to the Board. In the interim, Mr. ZHANG Youjun will take over as General Manager while also becoming the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee. The Board assures that these changes will not disrupt the company’s operations and expresses gratitude to Mr. YANG for his contributions.

For further insights into HK:6030 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIIHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.