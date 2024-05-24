CITIC Securities Announces Executive Reshuffle

CITIC Securities Co (HK:6030) has released an update.

CITIC Securities Co. has announced the resignation of Mr. YANG Minghui from multiple roles including Executive Director and General Manager due to retirement, effective immediately upon his report to the Board. In the interim, Mr. ZHANG Youjun will take over as General Manager while also becoming the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee. The Board assures that these changes will not disrupt the company’s operations and expresses gratitude to Mr. YANG for his contributions.

