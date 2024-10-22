News & Insights

Stocks

Citi ups Frontier Group target, opens ‘negative catalyst watch’

October 22, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Frontier Group (ULCC) to $7.15 from $4.70 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm also added a “30-day negative catalyst watch” on the shares. Although both Frontier and JetBlue (JBLU) appear to have significant overlap with Spirit Airlines, Frontier’s “mild pullback on Monday was a little puzzling” versus JetBlue’s 6% selloff, on the back of Spirit’s two-month reprieve from its credit card processor, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi believes Frontier’s 64% stock price jump over the past month versus JetBlue’s 32% gain “also appears fundamentally mismatched.” JetBlue’s share price seems to have begun pricing in the short-term downside, but not Frontier’s, contends the firm.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ULCC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBLU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.