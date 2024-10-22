Citi ups Frontier Group target, opens ‘negative catalyst watch’

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Frontier Group (ULCC) to $7.15 from $4.70 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm also added a “30-day negative catalyst watch” on the shares. Although both Frontier and JetBlue (JBLU) appear to have significant overlap with Spirit Airlines, Frontier’s “mild pullback on Monday was a little puzzling” versus JetBlue’s 6% selloff, on the back of Spirit’s two-month reprieve from its credit card processor, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi believes Frontier’s 64% stock price jump over the past month versus JetBlue’s 32% gain “also appears fundamentally mismatched.” JetBlue’s share price seems to have begun pricing in the short-term downside, but not Frontier’s, contends the firm.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ULCC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.