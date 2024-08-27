News & Insights

Citi Trends Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

August 27, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Citi Trends (CTRN) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$18.413 million, or -$2.21 per share. This compares with -$5.032 million, or -$0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $176.552 million from $173.554 million last year.

Citi Trends earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$18.413 Mln. vs. -$5.032 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$2.21 vs. -$0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $176.552 Mln vs. $173.554 Mln last year.

RTTNews
