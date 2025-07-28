Markets
Citi Launches Citi Strata Elite Card

July 28, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Citi announced the Citi Strata Elite Card, a new premium credit card offering 12x points on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on the Citi Travel platform; 6x points on Air Travel booked on Citi Travel; 6x points at Restaurants, every Friday & Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. ET. In addition to being a Splurge Credit option, American Airlines has partnered with Citi to offer benefits.

Citi noted that with the Citi Strata Elite Card, cardmembers can unlock nearly $1,500 in value each year. The new Citi Strata Elite comes with a $595 annual fee and $75 annual fee for each authorized user.

