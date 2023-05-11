Citi Diamond Preferred Benefits

Credit cards don’t just offer you convenience or help you build credit; most also provide a host of benefits—some of which are more well-known than others. Citi, for example, boasts a large selection of credit cards in several categories, from cash-back cards to cards that reward you for travel expenses. The $0 annual fee Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, for example, is a wise choice for anyone who needs a break from paying off interest.

Here are the enticing benefits you can reap with the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.

What Are the Benefits of the Citi Diamond Preferred?

No Annual Fee

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card has no annual fee, which is a huge plus for those who want to reap the benefits of a low-APR credit card without paying the difference in annual fees.

Intro APR for Purchases and Balance Transfers

The primary draw of this card is the offered by the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. That’s quite a long intro APR, which can be essential in paying down debts.

ID Theft Protection

Because the Citi Diamond Preferred card is a Mastercard, you can enroll in Mastercard’s ID Theft Protection for free. Doing so means you don’t have to worry about identity theft because Citi will alert you if there is ever any suspicious activity in your account. You have zero liability for any unauthorized charges.

Automatic Alerts

On top of suspicious activity alerts, you can stay on top of your own activity. Keep in the know at all times with automatic alerts. Once you set up alerts for your Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, Citi will send you reminders about your balance levels and upcoming payments you need to make. Citi will also notify you if you go over your credit limit. You can choose to receive alerts via email or directly to your phone

Exclusive Entertainment

With the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, you can leverage Citi Entertainment, which gives special access to tickets to thousands of events. This includes discounted and presale tickets to events, as well as some of the most sought-after tickets to exclusive experiences like concerts, sports games and more.

Custom Pay Date

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card comes with all of the benefits of any Citi credit card, which includes a payment due date of your choice. You can decide when you want to pay your credit card balance each month to make sure that it works for you and your other bill-paying and paycheck schedules.

Digital Wallet

Citi’s Digital Wallets allows you to shop in millions of places online, within your apps and in person in stores with the ease and convenience of never needing your physical card. Instead, you can simply check out with your digital card. You can also just tap your contactless chip-enabled card to pay in stores.

How To Get the Most Benefits From Citi Diamond Preferred

To make the most out of the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, it makes sense to maximize those low intro rates. 0% for 12 months on Purchases and 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers are particularly attractive benefits of the card and certainly set it apart.

But this card isn’t for everyone. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is designed for people looking for extra time to pay down or consolidate large debts. Those seeking travel benefits, cash back or rewards will do better with another card, as Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card does not earn rewards.

Bottom Line

If you opt for the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, keep in mind that you should also have a good to excellent credit score before you apply. Of course, paying off your balance in full every month on your other cards can help you build better credit. Again, that 0% APR at the start can help you get off to the right start.

So if you have good credit and are looking for a card that will cut you some slack on interest, at least for a while, consider the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.