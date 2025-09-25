Markets
C

Citi And Dandelion Collaborate To Increase Cross-Border Digital Wallet Transactions

September 25, 2025 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dandelion, a Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) company, and Citi (C), Thursday, announced a partnership to improve cross-border payments by integrating Dandelion's digital wallet network with Citi's WorldLink Payment Services.

Through the partnership, Citi's institutional clients can send full-value, almost instantaneous payments into digital wallets that are accessible almost around-the-clock.

The Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Colombia will be the service's initial launch countries, with plans to expand.

According to Citi, the program will enhance remittances and offer corporate clients business-to-consumer payments, such as payroll, social benefits, and gig economy transfers, more quickly and affordably.

The partnership expands Citi's payment capabilities to more than 150 digital destinations globally by integrating Dandelion's wallet reach in 63 countries.

C is currently trading at $100.30, down $1.34 or 1.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.