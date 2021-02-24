CIT Group's Preferred Stock, Series B Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CIT Group Inc's 5.625% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: CIT.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $25.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.50% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIT.PRB was trading at a 3.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.00% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIT.PRB shares, versus CIT:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on CIT Group Inc's 5.625% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B:

In Wednesday trading, CIT Group Inc's 5.625% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: CIT.PRB) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIT) are off about 0.3%.

