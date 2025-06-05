CISO Global Inc. Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Examination, Reinforcing Commitment to Cybersecurity Standards

CISO Global Inc. successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II examination, validating its data privacy and security practices.

Full Release





Scottsdale, AZ, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader in AI-powered security software, managed cybersecurity services, and compliance solutions, today announced its successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II examination. The audit, which reviewed a 12-month period, was conducted by A-LIGN—a trusted cybersecurity compliance firm serving over 4,000 organizations worldwide.





The successful audit validates that CISO Global’s data privacy practices and security controls meet the highest standards in the industry.





"We are incredibly proud to have successfully completed our SOC 2 audit for the third year in a row,” said CEO, David Jemmett. “This is an achievement that reflects our unwavering commitment to security, trust, and operational excellence. The work from our compliance team not only strengthens our internal processes but also reinforces the confidence our clients place in us every day."





SOC 2 audits, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), are designed to assess how organizations manage customer data based on five “Trust Service Criteria”: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Recognized globally, a SOC 2 Type II report confirms that an organization’s infrastructure, software, people, policies, and operations have been thoroughly reviewed.





“Congratulations to CISO Global for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. “It's great to work with organizations like CISO Global, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."





This achievement underscores CISO Global’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and reassures customers that the proper safeguards are in place to protect sensitive data.







About CISO Global







CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit



ciso.inc.









ABOUT A-LIGN







A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered security software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief in our successful completion of our SOC 2 Type II examination; our belief that this audit validates that our data privacy practices and security controls meet the highest standards in our industry; our belief that the audit reflects our commitment to security, trust, and operational excellence; our belief in our strong internal processes which reinforce the confidence placed by our clients; our ongoing commitment to operational excellence; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.







For Media Inquiries:







Hilary Meyers







hilary.meyers@ciso.inc







(480) 389-3444



