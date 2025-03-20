CISO Global, Inc. Launches Skanda: A Next-Generation AI-Powered Penetration Testing Tool Enhancing Cybersecurity Resilience

CISO Global announces Skanda, an AI-driven penetration testing tool aimed at enhancing cybersecurity and compliance for organizations.

CISO Global, Inc. has announced the successful launch of Skanda, an advanced penetration testing and security analysis tool that integrates AI and machine learning technologies for continuous security assessments. This tool, valued at $50 million, is now utilized in both external and internal penetration tests, enhancing the company’s cybersecurity capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to proactive solutions. CISO Global plans to evolve Skanda into a real-time penetration testing solution, enabling organizations to swiftly identify and remediate vulnerabilities, thus improving their security posture and compliance efforts with frameworks like the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). The automation provided by Skanda aims to streamline regulatory adherence and enhance overall security resilience, positioning CISO Global as a leader in adaptive cybersecurity solutions.

Potential Positives

Successful deployment of Skanda enhances CISO Global's cybersecurity offerings and sets a new standard in penetration testing.

Skanda's AI and machine learning capabilities provide continuous, on-demand security assessments, improving organizations' cyber resilience.

Valuation of Skanda and CISO Global's intellectual property at $50 million highlights the significant market potential and value of their technology.

Skanda's future evolution to real-time testing solutions positions CISO Global as a leader in proactive cybersecurity, enhancing compliance and security readiness for clients.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements, which may create uncertainty about the company's future performance and could potentially mislead investors regarding the strength of their new product, Skanda, and its market position.

The emphasis on the value of Skanda and its capabilities may highlight a dependency on advanced AI technologies, raising concerns about the company's reliance on technology that has not yet proven to deliver the promised results in real-world scenarios.

FAQ

What is Skanda and its purpose?

Skanda is CISO Global’s advanced penetration testing tool, designed to enhance cybersecurity by providing continuous, on-demand security assessments.

How does Skanda enhance cybersecurity?

Skanda leverages AI and machine learning to identify vulnerabilities rapidly, allowing organizations to improve their security posture and response times.

What are the future developments planned for Skanda?

CISO Global plans to evolve Skanda into a real-time penetration testing solution for proactive and dynamic cybersecurity operations.

How does Skanda assist with compliance efforts?

By integrating Skanda, organizations can strengthen their compliance with standards like the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) through continuous validation.

What makes CISO Global an industry leader?

CISO Global is recognized for its cutting-edge, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions and committed dedication to provider adaptability and proactive security.

Full Release





Scottsdale, Ariz., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, today announced the successful deployment of Skanda, its next-generation penetration testing and security analysis tool. Designed to function beyond traditional vulnerability detection, Skanda leverages AI and machine learning (ML) technologies to provide continuous, on-demand security assessments, significantly enhancing cyber resilience for organizations worldwide.





Skanda is part of CISO Global’s suite of proprietary intellectual property, which was independently



valued at $50 million



in 2024. It is currently utilized in all external penetration tests conducted by CISO Global’s security professionals and enhances internal penetration testing efforts, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering proactive cybersecurity solutions.





Kyle Young, Chief Operating Officer at CISO Global, added, “Automation enhances efficiency, improves profit margins, and strengthens network security. Skanda’s ability to rapidly identify vulnerabilities allows organizations to respond to threats with unprecedented speed, ultimately enhancing their security posture and help them stay ahead of evolving cyberattacks.”





Skanda is poised for further innovation, with CISO Global planning to evolve the tool into a real-time penetration testing solution, providing IT professionals with a proactive and dynamic cybersecurity asset for day-to-day operations. This advancement will enable organizations to conduct continuous security assessments, allowing teams to identify vulnerabilities as they emerge and take immediate remediation steps to mitigate risk. The real-time capabilities will dramatically reduce exposure windows, ensuring faster responses to potential threats.





By integrating Skanda’s into routine cybersecurity operations, organizations will be able to strengthen compliance efforts for frameworks like the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), while providing continuous, verifiable evidence of their security posture. The automation of penetration testing will streamline regulatory adherence, enhance audit readiness, and bolster overall security resilience.





“With Skanda, automation means real-time analysis, continuous compliance validation, and improved security readiness,” said Gary Perkins, Chief Information Security Officer at CISO Global. “We are dedicated to providing adaptive, automated security solutions that evolve with emerging threats, helping our clients stay ahead of adversaries and meet stringent compliance requirements with confidence.”







About CISO Global, Inc.







CISO Global, Inc. is a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, CISO Global offers tailored services to ensure the security and compliance of its clients' digital assets.





Organizations seeking guidance on CMMC compliance and cybersecurity best practices can rely on CISO Global’s expertise. For more information, please visit



ciso.inc



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered security software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief in the deployment of Skanda as a next-generation penetration testing and security analysis tool; our belief that Skanda leverages AI and machine learning technologies providing security assessments to enhance cyber resilience; our belief in the past valuations of our cybersecurity suite; our belief that automation enhances efficiency, improves profit margins, and strengthens network security; our belief that Skanda identifies vulnerabilities allowing rapid response to cyber threats; our plan for the future evolution of Skanda to provide real-time penetration testing solutions; our belief that our teams will be able to identify vulnerabilities and immediately remediate risks; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients and are an innovator in enterprise cybersecurity. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.







For Media Inquiries:







Hilary Meyers







hilary.meyers@ciso.inc







(480) 389-3444



