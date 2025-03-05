CISO Global, Inc. Advances AI-Powered Cybersecurity Through Strategic Collaborations with Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS

CISO Global announces advancements in AI-driven cybersecurity through integrations with Microsoft Azure and AWS Marketplace solutions.

CISO Global, Inc. has announced its continued leadership in AI-powered cybersecurity, showcasing its integration efforts with Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS. In 2023, CISO participated in the Microsoft Security Copilot program, successfully developing a Proof of Concept that enhanced asset management and threat detection through a bidirectional data flow. This initiative involved creating a simulated environment for assessing security scenarios and tailoring a specialized Security Copilot plugin to improve intelligence-sharing capabilities. Additionally, CISO's TIGRIS GRC solution is now available on the AWS Marketplace, providing three essential security services that help organizations bolster their cloud security and maintain compliance. CEO David Jemmett emphasized the company's commitment to proactive, cloud-based security solutions.

Potential Positives

CISO Global, Inc. is recognized as a leader in AI-powered security innovation, actively working with major cloud service providers like Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS.

The successful development of a Proof of Concept (POC) for the Microsoft Security Copilot program enhances asset management and threat detection, demonstrating CISO's capability in integrating advanced security solutions.

CISO’s TIGRIS GRC solution is now available on the AWS Marketplace, expanding its market reach and reinforcing its commitment to cloud security and governance.

The integration of AI-driven security solutions positions CISO Global to enhance client security postures while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Includes numerous forward-looking statements, indicating that the company's future performance is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, which may lead to investor skepticism.



Failure to provide specific quantitative results or metrics from the Proof of Concept, which could raise questions about the effectiveness and impact of their solutions.



Emphasizes reliance on integrations with major platforms like Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS, which may highlight dependency risks if those partnerships were to change.

FAQ

What is CISO Global, Inc. known for?

CISO Global, Inc. is known for its proprietary software, managed cybersecurity solutions, and compliance services designed to protect organizations from cyber threats.

How is CISO Global contributing to AI security innovation?

CISO Global is actively working within the Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS ecosystems, focusing on AI-powered security innovations and integrations.

What is the Microsoft Security Copilot program?

The Microsoft Security Copilot program involves developing a Proof of Concept to enhance security asset management and threat detection using Microsoft's tools.

What solutions does CISO offer on AWS Marketplace?

On AWS Marketplace, CISO offers Cloud-Based Security Gap Analysis, Third-Party Security Assessment, and Cloud-Based Architecture Review to enhance cloud security.

Who can benefit from CISO Global’s services?

Organizations seeking guidance on CMMC compliance and cybersecurity best practices can benefit from CISO Global's comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Scottsdale, Ariz., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, has announced that it remains at the forefront of AI-powered security innovation, actively contributing and working within the security ecosystems of both Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS.





As previously announced in 2023, CISO was selected to participate in the Microsoft Security Copilot program, where the company successfully developed a Proof of Concept (POC) to integrate Microsoft Security Copilot with CISO’s Argo Secure platform. The POC demonstrated a bidirectional data flow, enhancing asset management and threat detection through enriched intelligence. The initiative included the deployment of an Azure Log Analytics Workspace, a Microsoft Sentinel SIEM environment, and a custom ingestion engine to simulate real-world security scenarios with 75,000 sample logs, including multi-stage attacks. The integration leveraged automation, schema management, and custom rule sets to assess the effectiveness of Security Copilot from a security analyst’s perspective. A specialized Security Copilot plugin was also developed to integrate with Argo Secure’s API, augmenting Copilot’s ability to deliver security intelligence by incorporating contextual insights. The results confirmed the potential of AI-driven security enhancements, improving asset enrichment and intelligence-sharing capabilities for both platforms.





Additionally, CISO Global's TIGRIS GRC solution is now integrated into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, reinforcing CISO’s commitment to cloud security and governance. AWS users can access three key security solutions: Cloud-Based Security Gap Analysis, which helps organizations assess vulnerabilities and optimize cloud security; Third-Party Cloud-Based Security Assessment, leveraging FedRAMP 3PAO expertise to validate compliance with security standards; and Cloud-Based Architecture Review, ensuring secure, efficient system design. These solutions, alongside TIGRIS GRC, empower businesses to enhance their cloud security posture while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency.





“We believe the future of security is proactive and based in the cloud,” said David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global. “We are focused on integrating our AI powered security solutions with the leading cloud providers and expanding our strong relationship with both Microsoft Azure and AWS”.







About CISO Global, Inc.







CISO Global, Inc. is a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, CISO Global offers tailored services to ensure the security and compliance of its clients' digital assets.





Organizations seeking guidance on CMMC compliance and cybersecurity best practices can rely on CISO Global’s expertise. For more information, please visit





ciso.inc





.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are at the front of AI-powered security innovation and are working within the security ecosystems of Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS; our belief that our Proof of Concept confirmed the potential of AI-driven cybersecurity; our belief that the integration of our cyber solutions with AWS confirms our commitment to cloud security; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.







For Media Inquiries:







Hilary Meyers









hilary.meyers@ciso.inc









(480) 389-3444



