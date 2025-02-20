CISO Global, Inc. Achieves CMMC Compliance and DIBCAC Audit Success

CISO Global, Inc. has completed the DIBCAC audit and passed CMMC requirements, enabling defense contractor assessments.

CISO Global, Inc., a leader in cybersecurity and compliance, announced on February 20, 2025, that its compliance division has successfully completed the DIBCAC audit and met the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements. This achievement positions CISO Global to become part of a select group of organizations authorized to assess and certify defense contractors under the CMMC framework, overseen by the CyberAB, the U.S. Department of Defense's official accreditation body for the CMMC ecosystem. The CMMC aims to strengthen the cybersecurity of the Defense Industrial Base by enforcing strict protections for Controlled Unclassified Information and Federal Contract Information. Baan Alsinawi, Managing Director of Strategy and Risk at CISO Global, expressed pride in this milestone, emphasizing the company's commitment to high cybersecurity standards for its clients. Following final certification, CISO Global will provide a range of services to support businesses in meeting CMMC compliance. CEO David Jemmett highlighted the company's leadership in guiding defense contractors through cybersecurity regulations.

CISO Global has successfully completed the DIBCAC audit and passed the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements, enhancing its credibility in the cybersecurity sector.

Once authorized by the CyberAB, CISO Global will be among a select group of organizations authorized to assess and certify defense contractors, positioning itself as a leader in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

The achievement signifies CISO Global's commitment to maintaining high cybersecurity standards, which could attract more clients seeking compliance and security services.

The press release heavily emphasizes the company's future potential while containing a disclaimer about the risks and uncertainties of their forward-looking statements, which may indicate a lack of concrete immediate achievements.

The complexity of the CMMC audit process may raise concerns regarding the ongoing challenges faced by the company in achieving full certification by the CyberAB.

There is a notable emphasis on compliance, which may hint at a reactive stance rather than a proactive leadership role in cybersecurity standards.

What is the recent achievement of CISO Global?

CISO Global successfully completed the DIBCAC audit and passed the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements.

What does the CMMC certification entail?

The CMMC certification involves a multi-phase process to ensure organizations meet advanced cybersecurity practices for protecting sensitive information.

Who oversees the CMMC conformance?

The CyberAB oversees the CMMC conformance as the official accreditation body authorized by the U.S. Department of Defense.

What services will CISO Global provide after certification?

After certification, CISO Global will offer compliance consulting and conduct official CMMC assessments for defense contractors.

Who commented on CISO Global's achievement?

Baan Alsinawi, Managing Director of Strategy and Risk, and David Jemmett, CEO, both expressed pride in the accomplishment and commitment to cybersecurity.

$CISO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $CISO stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, has announced that its compliance division has successfully completed the DIBCAC audit and passed the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements.





When authorized by the CyberAB, CISO Global will be among an elite group of organizations authorized to assess and certify defense contractors under the CMMC framework. The CyberAB is the official accreditation body of the CMMC ecosystem and the sole authorized non-governmental partner of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to oversee CMMC conformance.





The CMMC assessment framework, established by the DoD, is designed to enhance the cybersecurity posture of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) by enforcing rigorous controls for the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI). Passing the C3PAO CMMC audit is a complex, multi-phase process that requires organizations to demonstrate adherence to advanced cybersecurity practices and risk management principles. CISO Global’s compliance division successfully navigated this process, affirming its expertise in implementing and evaluating security controls that meet the highest industry standards.





“We are so proud to have passed the CMMC audit and be a step closer to achieving C3PAO status. It is an honor to be among the select group of firms responsible for evaluating organizations under this important program,” said Baan Alsinawi, Managing Director of Strategy and Risk, CISO Global. “This accomplishment is another example of our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity to help our clients achieve their own federal compliance requirements, ensuring that the nation’s critical defense supply chain remains secure.”





With this milestone, CISO Global reaffirms its commitment to leading cybersecurity advisory services. Upon final certification by the CyberAB, the company will offer full-spectrum support for businesses within the Defense Industrial Base—ranging from compliance preparation consulting to conducting official CMMC assessments.





“We congratulate Baan and her team on their continued success and dedication,” said David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global. “Compliance is the foundation of cybersecurity, and CISO Global is proud to be a leader in helping defense contractors navigate the complexities of cybersecurity regulations while safeguarding sensitive information.”







About CISO Global, Inc.







CISO Global, Inc. is a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, CISO Global offers tailored services to ensure the security and compliance of its clients' digital assets.





Organizations seeking guidance on CMMC compliance and cybersecurity best practices can rely on CISO Global’s expertise. For more information, please visit



ciso.inc



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief that we have completed the DIBCAC audit and passed the CMMC requirements; our belief that passing this requirement affirms our expertise in implementing and evaluating security controls; our belief in our commitment to assist clients with federal compliance requirements; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.





For Media Inquiries:





Hilary Meyers







hilary.meyers@ciso.inc







(480) 389-3444



