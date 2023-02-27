Cisco's Webex To Transform Mercedes-Benz E Class Cars Into Home Office

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. is teaming with German auto major Mercedes-Benz to provide an optimal mobile office experience in its new E Class vehicles.

Cisco said its partnership with Mercedes-Benz, which was announced at Mobile World Congress, will transform the car into a home office at the present era of hybrid work and connected vehicles.

The E Class vehicles will be equipped with Cisco's Webex Meetings and Calling and utilize Webex AI audio capabilities, offering greater flexibility for the hybrid workforce.

The partnership is part of Webex for Automobiles, providing cloud-based collaboration solutions that include video meetings, calling, messaging, and events, among others.

The new 2024 Mercedes-Benz E Class will be equipped with Wi-Fi and cellular data connection. The offering will be available globally in the new Mercedes-Benz E Class vehicles, which are expected to arrive at dealerships this spring.

Drivers can download the Webex App from the Mercedes Benz Car App Store to appear directly on the touchscreen of the vehicle's infotainment system.

Drivers will be able to conduct frictionless meetings and calls with Meetings and enterprise grade calling with Webex. These features are all part of the Webex Suite.

The deal is expected to help people get work done safely, securely, and comfortably in their vehicles, amid the modern luxury and intuitive features.

When the vehicle is moving, meetings and calls will use audio-only. When parked, users can use Webex's full features, including video meetings, automatic AI-powered transcription, content sharing, and reactions.

Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Security & Collaboration, Cisco, said, "Hybrid work is centered on the work you do, not where you do it - whether it's in the office, home, car, or anywhere in between. The mobile office cannot progress without the reliable and secure collaboration technology that only Cisco can provide. This partnership with Mercedes-Benz, a leader in automotive luxury, marks a big step forward in delivering the flexibility that the hybrid workforce demands."

Webex for Automobiles already offers Webex Meetings for Apple CarPlay and has collaboration with Ford Motor Co.

