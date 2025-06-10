Cisco Unveils Innovations To Simplify, Secure Data Centers

(RTTNews) - Cisco (CSCO) announced innovations which enable enterprises and service providers to continue to accelerate the transformation of their infrastructure for the AI era. Cisco is also continuing to build on its relationship with NVIDIA to deliver validated infrastructure solutions, and to provide a secure foundation for AI agents built with open models.

Cisco said customers will be able to simplify network operations and enhance operational efficiency across environments, converging ACI and NX-OS VXLAN EVPN fabrics with unified data, control, policy enforcement, and management. These capabilities will be available in the next Nexus Dashboard release in July 2025.

Cisco said new 400G bidirectional optics enables customers to easily transition to 400G networks while preserving their existing duplex multi-mode fiber infrastructure. The new optics will be available in the second half of the calendar year 2025.

The company said customers can optimize AI workload operations with Cisco Intelligent Packet Flow, which dynamically steers traffic using real-time telemetry and congestion awareness across AI fabrics.

Also, Cisco AI Defense and Cisco Hypershield provide visibility, validation and runtime protection of the end-to-end enterprise AI workflow, and are now included in the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design.

