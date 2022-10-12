Cisco To Build Devices Certified For Microsoft Teams

(RTTNews) - Cisco and Microsoft Corp. said, in the first half of 2023, they will offer the ability to run Microsoft Teams natively on Cisco Room and Desk devices Certified for Microsoft Teams, with the option of Teams as the default experience. Cisco will become a partner in the Certified for Microsoft Teams program.

Initially, six of Cisco's most popular meeting devices and three peripherals will be certified for Teams. The initial devices, expected to be certified by early 2023, will include the Cisco Room Bar, the Cisco Board Pro 55-inch and 75-inch, and the Cisco Room Kit Pro for small, medium and large meeting room spaces, respectively. The first peripheral will be the Cisco Desk Camera 4K, an intelligent USB webcam which will be available by the end of October 2022, followed by two headphones with a Teams button.

