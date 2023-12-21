News & Insights

Markets
CSCO

Cisco To Acquire Isovalent

December 21, 2023 — 09:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) on Thursday announced its plan to acquire Isovalent, a leading expert in open-source cloud-native networking and security.

This acquisition will help Cisco enhance its secure networking capabilities across public clouds.

By acquiring Isovalent, Cisco aims to strengthen its Cisco Security Cloud vision, which is an AI-driven, cloud-delivered, integrated security platform suitable for organizations of any shape and size.

Cisco stated that it intends to continue offering and building on Isovalent's innovations for customers, including Isovalent Enterprise, Tetragon, and Cilium Mesh.

Once the acquisition closes, which is expected in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Isovalent team will join the Cisco Security Business Group.

The financial terms of this acquisition have not been disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.