Cisco Systems Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cisco Systems, revealing an average target of $68.53, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Experiencing a 0.39% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $68.80.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cisco Systems by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $73.00 $65.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $67.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $64.00 $60.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $71.00 $68.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $67.00 $65.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $61.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $73.00 $70.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $74.00 $63.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $72.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $67.00 $75.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $63.00 $80.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $70.00 $73.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $68.00 $73.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $65.00 $68.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $60.00 $72.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cisco Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cisco Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.39% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cisco Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cisco Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cisco Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

