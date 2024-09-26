Cisco Systems Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cisco Systems.

Looking at options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $253,853 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $605,961.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $57.5 for Cisco Systems over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.2 $1.17 $1.2 $50.00 $172.3K 26.0K 1.5K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.08 $1.05 $1.06 $52.50 $155.3K 28.5K 2.5K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.0 $7.0 $50.00 $140.0K 4.3K 5 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.11 $1.06 $1.06 $52.50 $105.4K 28.5K 4.0K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.65 $0.64 $0.65 $57.50 $66.1K 2.8K 1.5K

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 16,463,200, with CSCO's price up by 0.7%, positioned at $53.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cisco Systems

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $60.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cisco Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.