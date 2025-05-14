Cisco Systems Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.491 billion, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $1.886 billion, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.831 billion or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $14.149 billion from $12.702 billion last year.

Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.96 - $0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14.5 - $14.7 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.77 - $3.79 Full year revenue guidance: $56.5 - $56.7 Bln

