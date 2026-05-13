Cisco Systems Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.37 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $2.49 billion, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.22 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $15.84 billion from $14.14 billion last year.

Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.37 Bln. vs. $2.49 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $15.84 Bln vs. $14.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.16 To $ 1.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 16.7 B To $ 16.9 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.27 To $ 4.29 Full year revenue guidance: $ 62.8 B To $ 63.0 B

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