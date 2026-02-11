Markets
CSCO

Cisco Systems Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

February 11, 2026 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.175 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $2.428 billion, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.143 billion or $1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $15.349 billion from $13.991 billion last year.

Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.175 Bln. vs. $2.428 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $15.349 Bln vs. $13.991 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.02 To $ 1.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 15.4 B To $ 15.6 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.13 To $ 4.17 Full year revenue guidance: $ 61.2 B To $ 61.7 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.