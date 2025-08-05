Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cisco Systems is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cisco Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CSCO has returned about 15.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 11.8% on average. As we can see, Cisco Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is F5 Networks (FFIV). The stock has returned 27.7% year-to-date.

In F5 Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cisco Systems belongs to the Computer - Networking industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.2% this year, meaning that CSCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, F5 Networks falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 173 stocks and is ranked #78. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +22.2%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Cisco Systems and F5 Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.