Cisco Systems (CSCO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $74.40, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1%.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services's shares have seen a decrease of 2.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.02, showcasing a 8.51% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.12 billion, up 8.06% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.1 per share and a revenue of $60.59 billion, signifying shifts of +7.61% and +6.95%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Cisco Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Cisco Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.16.

It is also worth noting that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Networking industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.57.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

