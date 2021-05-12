Cisco Plans To Acquire Privately-held, U.S.-based Socio Labs

(RTTNews) - Cisco (CSCO) said that it plans to acquire privately-held, U.S.-based Socio Labs, a modern event technology platform that provides event organizers with everything they need to successfully host in-person, virtual or hybrid events of any size and format.

Cisco said, together with Socio Labs, that it will enrich Webex Events beyond meetings, webinars and webcasts to also include large-scale, multi-session hybrid events and conferences.

Cisco expects to close the acquisition in its fourth quarter.

Upon completion of the acquisition, the Socio Labs team will join the Webex Customer Experience team led by Omar Tawakol, vice president and general manager, reporting into the Security & Collaboration Group led by Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager.

