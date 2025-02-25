News & Insights

Cisco Expands Partnership With Nvidia To Accelerate AI Adoption For Enterprises

February 25, 2025 — 09:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Tuesday announced an expanded partnership with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to deliver advanced AI solutions for enterprises. The partnership will bring together networking portfolios, Cisco Silicon One and NVIDIA Spectrum-X.

This collaboration aims to offer organizations flexibility and choice to meet the demands of AI workloads, ensuring high-performance, low-latency, and energy-efficient connectivity across data centers, clouds, and users. The partnership will focus on integrating Cisco's networking expertise with NVIDIA's Spectrum-X Ethernet platform, enabling interoperability and simplifying AI infrastructure management.

Through this collaboration, Cisco will develop data center switches using the NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet platform, offering customers an open ecosystem with greater flexibility. The companies will also create and validate NVIDIA Cloud Partner and Enterprise Reference Architectures to streamline AI adoption.

Cisco said the joint effort will allow businesses to optimize their AI investments using existing management tools while spanning front and back-end networks.

CSCO is currently trading premarket at $64.81 up 2.48 percent or $1.57 on the Nasdaq.

