News & Insights

Markets
CSCO

Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Splunk

March 18, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) announced the completion of its acquisition of Splunk on Monday.

The acquisition at $157 per share in cash, amounted to around $28 billion in equity value.

This combination of Cisco and Splunk aims to offer customers a comprehensive range of benefits, including enhanced security solutions for threat prevention, detection, investigation, and response across organizations of all sizes.

The collaboration also promises a solution for optimizing digital experiences in a multi-cloud hybrid environment, a secure networking solution built on intelligent and resilient infrastructure, improved AI integration within organizations and applications, and a platform-driven approach by Cisco and Splunk to enhance business outcomes and reduce costs.

It is anticipated that this transaction will generate positive cash flow and result in non-GAAP gross margin accretion for Cisco in fiscal year 2025, with non-GAAP earnings per share accretion expected in fiscal year 2026.

Furthermore, the acquisition is poised to accelerate revenue growth and non-GAAP gross margin expansion for Cisco.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.