Cirrus Logic's Q3 Earnings Loom: Is a Beat in the Offing for CRUS?

Cirrus Logic Inc. CRUS is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 3, 2026, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $536.3 million, which indicates a decrease of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. For the quarter, Cirrus Logic provided a revenue outlook between $500 million and $560 million.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.42 per share, down 3.6% year over year.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32%, on average.



Checklist for Investors Tuning Into CRUS’ Q3 Earnings

Growing momentum in the laptop market and increasing design with customers on next-generation flagship smartphones is likely to be a major revenue driver for Cirrus Logis in the fiscal third quarter. The company’s products, such as custom boosted amplifiers and smart codecs, are widely embedded in flagship devices. It continues to advance its diversification strategy while gaining solid demand for its components integrated into smartphones.

Cirrus Logic’s long-term strategy focuses on maintaining leadership in smartphone audio, expanding its mixed-signal portfolio for mobile devices and scaling into new markets. It is investing in next-generation audio, voice capture and haptic technologies, which are increasingly important across consumer and industrial applications. While smartphones remain the core business, Cirrus’s diversification is gaining traction, supported by long-cycle custom silicon programs that offer durable designs, strong revenue visibility and efficient reuse of R&D. The company also continues to support Android OEMs, with recent flagship launches using its amplifiers and haptic drivers, and expects more programs to reach the market over time.

In the fiscal second quarter, Cirrus Logic reported strong PC design activity, with new consumer and commercial laptops set to launch as SoundWire adoption expands. After early success in high-end models, it is moving into mainstream programs to drive higher volumes. The company is also developing advanced audio solutions for AI-driven voice, conferencing and immersive sound, while exploring integrated in-cabin audio and voice systems for automotive.

It secured its first mainstream consumer laptop design, expected to ship this year, marking progress beyond smartphones. Cirrus continues to diversify revenue, expand smartphone content with mixed-signal solutions and sees strong traction in camera controllers as a key differentiator.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

During the quarter, CRUS took a major step into the automotive realm with the launch of its CS40L51, CS40L52 and CS40L53 closed-loop haptic driver family. The latest innovations are the first series to achieve AEC-Q100 automotive reliability certification. These chips are engineered to deliver fast, realistic and consistent tactile feedback across multiple scenarios, ensuring drivers and passengers get an intuitive, satisfying response each time they interact with a digital control.

However, despite mitigation efforts with its supply chain, the risk of disruption remains. Unfavorable forex movements and macroeconomic uncertainty could continue to weigh on growth. It also faces customer concentration risk, as losing a key customer, seeing lower sales or pricing, or offering discounts to retain relationships could materially hurt revenue, margins and overall performance.

We expect fiscal third-quarter revenues from High-Performance Mixed-Signal and Audio segments to be $190.6 million and $340.5 million, down 9% and 1.7%, respectively.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CRUS

Our model predicts an earnings beat for CRUS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: CRUS has an Earnings ESP of +5.90%.

Zacks Rank: CRUS currently has a Zacks Rank of 1.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right elements to post an earnings beat in this reporting cycle.

Trimble Inc. TRMB, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trimble’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 7.9%. TRMB has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 7.4%.

Hubbell Incorporated HUBB, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hubbell’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.70 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 14.6%. HUBB has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 3%.

Under Armour, Inc. UAA has an Earnings ESP of +68.75% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share, implying a decline of 125% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For Under Armour’s quarterly revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.32 billion, which indicates a decrease of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. UAA delivered has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 44.5%.

