Cirrus Logic Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $81.80 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $71.26 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102.27 million or $1.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $448.52 million from $424.45 million last year.

Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $81.80 Mln. vs. $71.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $448.52 Mln vs. $424.45 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 430 M To $ 490 M

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