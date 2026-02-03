Cirrus Logic Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $140.310 million, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $116.005 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.698 million or $2.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $580.624 million from $555.738 million last year.

Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

