Cirrus Logic Faces IT Vulnerabilities: Potential Impact on Financial Stability and Operational Continuity

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Cirrus Logic is increasingly vulnerable to disruptions in its information technology systems, which are crucial for its core operations, including human capital, financial, and customer relationship management solutions. These systems, comprising both internally managed and third-party solutions, are susceptible to a variety of risks such as cyber-attacks, natural disasters, and other catastrophic events, which could lead to outages or failures. Such disruptions may result in significant financial and operational repercussions, including data loss, transaction processing errors, reputational damage, and potential legal liabilities. As a result, the company’s financial health and operational continuity could be severely compromised, impacting its overall business performance and profitability.

The average CRUS stock price target is $134.00, implying 30.36% upside potential.

To learn more about Cirrus Logic’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.