Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Unveils Professional Audio Products & Codec

Cirrus Logic CRUS has unveiled a new line of professional audio products, including a transparent audio converter that offers manufacturers the flexibility to customize their designs.

The initial release focuses on high-performance, low-power analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), with digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and an audio codec to follow later this year. Professional audio products deliver high performance and consume minimal power using a process optimized for both analog performance and digital density.

The first products released under the Pro Audio Family are a series of three ADCs, the CS5302P stereo ADC, CS5304P 4-channel ADC, and CS5308P 8-channel ADC. These ADCs are designed for various applications, including digital mixers, home audio systems and automotive applications. The devices feature a simple control scheme and a flexible clocking configuration, which makes it user friendly and easier to integrate across all markets.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

The ADCs also feature a hybrid gain control technology which transforms microphone front-end gain design by reducing pop noise and simplifying system design compared to existing solutions, added the company. This allows customers to maintain their existing mic preamp design while reducing overall system complexity.

The hybrid gain control is beneficial for customers implementing mic-pre gain control in various applications, including digital mixing consoles, USB audio interfaces and digital audio workstations.

The initial ADC devices introduced support 32-bit resolution and offer differential analog inputs with sample rates up to 768 kHz. The samples of the initial ADC devices can be ordered through the company’s website. The company further added that the samples of the DACs and codec will be available by December 2023.

Cirrus is a semiconductor supplier, which develops, manufactures and markets analog, mixed-signal and audio DSP integrated circuits. This month, the company launched an audio solution for personal computers that offers enhanced sound quality and an immersive audio experience. It is designed to meet the demands of thinner and lighter laptops, as well as meet the expectations of both consumers and commercial users.

The company expects High-Performance Mixed-Signal and Audio Serviceable Available Market to cross $5 billion and $3.4 billion by 2027, respectively. The company’s audio products have been utilized in more than 70 laptop models in 2023.

CRUS currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of the company have gained 8.1% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 54.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

