Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Unveils Enhanced Audio Solution for PCs

Cirrus Logic CRUS launched an audio solution for PCs that offers enhanced sound quality and an immersive audio experience. It is designed to meet the demands of thinner and lighter laptops, as well as meet the expectations of both consumers and commercial users. Also, this solution aims to deliver high-performing audio while reducing costs and board space, added the company.

The key components of Cirrus Logic's PC-optimized audio solution are the CS35L56 smart amplifier and the CS42L43 SmartHIFI PC audio codec. The CS35L56 amplifier is equipped with powerful processing capabilities and features such as onboard DSP, sensing hardware and protection algorithms. It enables PC manufacturers to achieve richer audio with deeper bass, balanced sound, and a wide dynamic range, added the company.

On the other hand, the CS42L43 audio codec focuses on delivering exceptional audio quality for headsets. It offers great voice clarity, high dynamic range and low distortion. Additionally, the CS42L43 audio codec consumes 50% less power than other available solutions, contributing to longer battery life in PCs, highlighted the company.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Cirrus Logic's audio solution also simplifies the design process for PC manufacturers. It supports the industry-standard SoundWire interface (v1.2) and seamlessly integrates with the SoundWire Device Class Audio manager and Microsoft's ACX framework. This compatibility ensures that the solution works across various processors and speaker configurations.

Overall, the company's audio solution addresses the growing reliance on laptops in hybrid working environments and entertainment scenarios. The CS35L56 amplifier is currently available in a commercial-grade 34-pin QFN package, while the CS42L43 audio codec is offered in both 70-ball WLCSP and 88-pin QFN packages. The company further added that production volumes are expected to begin later this year.

Cirrus is a semiconductor supplier, which develops, manufactures and markets analog, mixed-signal and audio DSP integrated circuits. The company remains on track to develop a 22-nanometer smart codec and custom-boosted amplifier to expand its footprint in the audio market.

The company expects first-end products with its codec and amplifier optimized for laptops to be launched by the second half of fiscal 2024. Owing to these factors, the company expects High-Performance Mixed-Signal and Audio Serviceable Available Market to cross $5 billion and $3.4 billion by 2027, respectively. The company’s audio products have been utilized in more than 70 laptop models in 2023.

CRUS currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of the company have lost 4.3% in the past year against the sub-industry's rise of 23.4%.



