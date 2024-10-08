Is Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cirrus Logic (CRUS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cirrus Logic is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 621 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cirrus Logic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRUS' full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CRUS has returned about 41.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 23.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cirrus Logic is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Itron (ITRI) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.4%.

In Itron's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cirrus Logic belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 33.3% so far this year, so CRUS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Itron falls under the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.4%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Cirrus Logic and Itron as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

