Is Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cirrus Logic (CRUS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cirrus Logic is one of 612 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cirrus Logic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRUS' full-year earnings has moved 14.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CRUS has returned 19.1% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -0%. As we can see, Cirrus Logic is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE). The stock has returned 19.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cirrus Logic belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, so CRUS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR falls under the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 32 stocks and is ranked #155. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.3%.

Cirrus Logic and KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

