Cirrus Logic & Compal Electronics Collaborate on AI-Powered Innovation

Cirrus Logic Inc. CRUS recently partnered with Compal Electronics (TWSE: 2324), one of the world's top electronic design and manufacturing service providers, to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-powered audio technology that promises to enhance sound performance without compromising clarity or quality. The initiative not only highlights Cirrus Logic’s pioneering work on AI audio technology for the PC market but also introduces an innovative approach to solving one of the industry’s most persistent audio challenges.



With prototype demonstrations planned for Computex 2025 in Taipei, this partnership is set to fuel the development of next-generation laptop audio solutions.

CRUS-Compal Tie-Up Tackles a Long-Standing Industry Challenge

Despite major advancements in hardware and software, audio quality remains a low point in modern laptops, particularly at high volumes. The compact nature of laptop designs means that when sound is played at loud levels, it can cause internal mechanical components, such as speakers, keyboards and even chassis elements, to vibrate. This leads to unpleasant rattles and audio distortion, which significantly degrades the overall user experience.



To address this challenge, CRUS is bringing cutting-edge AI to the forefront of audio engineering. The company’s proprietary AI tools and rattle limiter algorithms are designed to detect, analyze, and reduce mechanical rattle, enabling laptops to deliver louder, clearer and more immersive sound without physical compromise.



As part of the deal, Compel is set to embed this technology directly into its laptop production lines. By integrating AI audio testing during manufacturing, Compal aims to improve quality assurance and achieve greater consistency across production batches, fewer defective units and better user experience.

Key Benefits Across the PC Ecosystem

By embedding AI audio technology into the laptop manufacturing process, all players in the PC ecosystem—OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) and end users are likely to benefit.



The technology enables OEM brands to provide high-quality audio without the usual compromise between loudness and distortion. This enables manufacturers to enhance sound performance confidently while preserving audio quality, potentially lowering customer returns due to sound-related problems.



For ODMs such as Compal, the technology simplifies quality testing and helps deliver more consistent audio performance across different production batches. Also, end users or consumers will enjoy laptops with louder, clearer sound and deeper bass, without the distracting rattle or distortion that can disrupt the listening experience.

CRUS’ Audio Innovation Unlocks Growth Streams

Cirrus Logic has been a pioneer in audio processing, with an extensive portfolio of mixed-signal technology and continuous innovation in consumer electronics. Its Rattle Limiter technology, a predecessor to the AI-powered tools now being introduced, has already helped mitigate distortion in various applications.



Robust growth highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and adaptability, striving for continued success and market expansion in the consumer electronics sector. During fiscal 2025, the company benefited from the launch of the next-generation boosted amplifier, enabling higher audio performance for mobile devices. The debut of Cirrus Logic’s first 22-nanometer smart codec advanced its technological leadership. It continues to gain momentum in the laptop market with design wins on major platforms.



The introduction of general market components was designed to tap into broader opportunities beyond the traditional mobile and consumer markets. These innovations keep Cirrus Logic at the forefront of premium smartphone audio technology. Going forward, it expects products to ship across several phone generations, generating steady revenues and letting R&D focus on new areas for innovation and growth.



However, management remains wary of potential macroeconomic and trade uncertainty, including tariffs, as reflected in its outlook. For the fiscal first quarter, revenues are estimated in the $330-$390 million band, down 15% sequentially and 4% year-over-year at the midpoint.

CRUS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CRUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 7.3% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 18.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. JNPR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), while IDCC & UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while bringing greater insight to network operators. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains well-suited to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.