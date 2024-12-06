Cirrus Logic Boosts Audio Experience With Next-Gen Timing Devices

Cirrus Logic Inc. CRUS recently introduced its new timing devices, the CS2500, CS2501 and CS2600. Specifically engineered to meet the evolving demands of automotive and professional audio applications, these devices are poised to transform how audio systems synchronize and perform. These cutting-edge solutions are currently available for sampling for selected customers only. Full-scale production is slated for May 2025, providing a clear timeline for adoption and integration.



With a baseband jitter of less than 50ps, these modern devices generate clean clock signals that lay the foundation for superior audio quality. This innovation allows downstream audio-data converters and digital audio systems to achieve their maximum potential while maintaining perfect synchronization across the system. Recognizing the importance of compatibility, CRUS has designed these devices as drop-in replacements for its earlier versions (CS2000, CS2100, CS2200 and CS2300). This ensures an effortless transition for existing customers while adding advanced features that simplify design and enhance performance.



The state-of-the-art timing devices offer several other innovative features. Embedded with the advanced hardware mode feature, the new series streamlines integration, making it easier for designers to adopt and implement. The glitchless clock transitioning capability ensures a continuous and uninterrupted clock signal, even when switching between references, preventing disruptions or glitches. The phase sync loop helps to keep multiple audio signals or devices in perfect alignment, ensuring precise synchronization across complex audio networks. Also, the automatic rate detection feature improves user convenience.



With the launch of the timing solutions, Cirrus Logic continues to push the boundaries of audio technology. By addressing the diverse needs of automotive and professional audio markets, these versatile timing devices are set to drive the next wave of audio innovation with precision and ease.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Austin, TX-based Cirrus Logic is a fabless semiconductor supplier that develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions. The company operates through two main segments - Audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS).



The increased demand for its Audio and HPMS products is driving CRUS’ growth prospects. In the last reported quarter, the company’s revenues soared 12.6% year over year to $541.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. For third-quarter fiscal 2025, management expects revenues between $480 million and $540 million.



Cirrus Logic is making strides with its latest custom-boosted amplifier and 22-nanometer smart codec, enhancing sound quality and power efficiency in new smartphones. The company is also growing in the laptop market with its first high-volume PC codec design win and has begun shipping power products for top-tier customers. With these advancements, it projects HPMS and Audio SAM to exceed $5.7 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively, by 2028.

CRUS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CRUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have rallied 32.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 53.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, Plexus Corp., Inc. PLXS and Workday Inc. WDAY. IDCC & PLXS presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%



Plexus is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to OEMs in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.