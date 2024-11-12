News & Insights

Cirrus Logic assumed with a Buy at Loop Capital

November 12, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Loop Capital assumed coverage of Cirrus Logic (CRUS) with a Buy rating and $130 price target. The firm maintains that the company is well positioned to be a beneficiary of a step up in Apple’s (AAPL) annual iPhone unit shipments in 2026, which is what investors will be focused on over the next 9-12 months, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop also cites Cirrus benefiting from efforts in amplifying battery player capabilities, particularly in the context of upcoming Gen AI smartphone and PC power requirements.

