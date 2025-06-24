Circle Stock: Is A 2x Rise Possible?

We talked about Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) stock’s upside case of $300 less than two weeks ago. The stock has jumped from $120 levels at that time to about $240 now. Can it climb to $500 levels from here?

Sure — and we build on the upside case below, especially with more clarity around Circle’s non-stablecoin revenue opportunity. But with the rapid run-up, it’s also time to caution investors: upside remains real, but so does downside risk from macro shifts, competitive pressures, and adoption curves that don’t accelerate as expected.

Revisiting the $300 Case — and Extending It

Our prior analysis argued that Circle could reach $300 per share based on three drivers:

Scale in USDC circulation, lifting yield income on reserves Margin expansion as the platform matures Recurring revenues from enterprise APIs

These drivers are still in play — and may be accelerating. But now that the stock has doubled in just days, investors must ask: What supports a further doubling from here?

What Could Justify a $500 Valuation?

At $500 per share, Circle’s market cap would be in the range of $120 billion. What would justify that?

1. USDC Reserve Revenue Scaling Even Further

Circle currently benefits from a 5%+ interest rate environment and ~$60 billion in USDC circulation. If this circulation grows to $250 billion over the next 3–4 years, and rates stay above 3%, gross yield revenue could reach $8 billion annually. Even after partner revenue sharing (notably Coinbase), Circle could net $4-4.5 billion, nearly tripling current levels.

This alone could support earnings of $2 per share if net margins of near 10% reported in the last few quarters hold — but that would be an underestimate as with higher scale, we may see an improvement in net margins hereon, potentially reaching 20% net margin reported in FY2023. In that case we are looking at an EPS of $4 per share, which, however, would not take us to the valuation of $500.

2. Infrastructure Revenue Becomes a Dominant Driver

The bigger story is non-stablecoin revenue as a result of Circle’s push to become the financial backbone for blockchain-based payment applications, which includes:

Programmable payment APIs for enterprises

Smart contract wallets and custody SDKs

Smart contract wallets and custody SDKs On-chain FX, treasury, and compliance rails

Circle is effectively positioning itself as the “Stripe for digital dollars” — offering developer-grade infrastructure to help businesses integrate stablecoin payments, cross-border flows, and on-chain financial operations into their core systems.

How big could this get? If Circle captures even 15,000–20,000 mid-sized and large clients across fintech, tokenized asset platforms, and embedded finance use cases, it could realistically generate $3-3.5 billion in recurring infrastructure revenue.

This is not a stretch. For comparison:

Stripe serves millions of businesses globally and generates billions in revenue from its enterprise clients.

Adyen works with around 5,000 enterprise customers and earns over $1.5 billion annually, with average client spend exceeding $300,000.

works with around 5,000 enterprise customers and earns over , with average client spend exceeding $300,000. Plaid, focused on data and account connectivity, serves over 12,000 financial apps.

Given the rising demand for regulated, on-chain infrastructure — especially among institutions and fintechs — Circle has a credible path to attracting a sizeable share of the global enterprise addressable market. At $200K per year per client (significantly lower than Adyen), these services could yield software-like recurring revenue with higher margins as compared to the yield income and long-term operating leverage.

This combined with the projected reserve yield, Circle could hit $8 billion in total revenue, and net income of almost $3 billion (~2 billion from infrastructure business). With 250 million shares, this implies EPS of $12 — and at a 42x P/E multiple (not unreasonable for high-margin fintech infra), a $500 stock price starts to look justifiable.

But What Could Go Wrong?

While the $500 case is compelling, investors should be alert to the downside too. Here is another analysis: Circle Stock At 60% Safety?

Interest Rates Drop Faster Than Expected

Lower rates would hit Circle’s core yield engine. A drop from 5% to 2% could halve reserve income unless offset by massive USDC growth.

Revenue Sharing with Coinbase Narrows Margins

The Coinbase partnership accounts for a large chunk of Circle’s cost structure. Any renegotiation, tension, or change in economic terms could affect net margins meaningfully.

Adoption of APIs Slower Than Expected

Circle’s infra business is still early-stage. It requires not just product, but trust, integration support, and client onboarding. If enterprises don’t scale quickly, upside from software revenues may be delayed or capped.

Regulatory Risk Isn’t Gone

While clarity is improving, regulation in blockchain remains fragmented. A hostile U.S. administration, or inconsistent treatment globally, could stunt Circle’s ability to scale internationally.

Conclusion: $500 is a Stretch, But Not Impossible

The speed of Circle’s recent rally may need a pause. But structurally, the company is transitioning from a stablecoin issuer to an infrastructure provider for internet finance. In the near term, we can expect volatility, but the revenue trajectory shows that Circle has the building blocks to reach $500.

Investing in a single stock like CRCL carries risks.

