Circle Moves Beyond Stablecoins: Is Diversification Paying Off?

Circle Internet Group’s CRCL expansion beyond stablecoins reflects a strategic shift toward a more diversified and resilient business model. While USDC remains the core revenue driver, the company is steadily building a broader financial infrastructure platform that includes digital payments, FX, tokenized assets and developer tools.



This transition is becoming visible in the financials. “Other revenue,” which includes subscription, services and transaction income, reached $37 million in the fourth quarter, rising sharply year over year and reflecting early traction in non-reserve income streams. Simultaneously, Circle Payments Network (CPN) is scaling, with more than 50 financial institutions onboarded and billions in annualized transaction volume, indicating growing monetization from payment flows.



New products like StableFX further expand Circle’s reach into foreign exchange, enabling 24/7 on-chain currency conversion, while tokenized offerings such as EURC and USYC are gaining adoption. Meanwhile, Arc — the company’s blockchain infrastructure layer — and cross-chain capabilities like CCTP reinforce its ambition to become a foundational platform for internet-native finance.



However, reserve income still accounts for the majority of revenues, leaving the business sensitive to interest rate fluctuations. While diversification is progressing, it is still in the early stages.



Circle’s platform evolution appears strategically sound. Continued adoption across payments, FX and infrastructure could gradually reduce reliance on reserve income, supporting a more balanced and durable growth profile over time.

How Competitors Stack Up Against CRCL’s Diversified Model

As CRCL broadens its financial infrastructure beyond stablecoins, Coinbase Global COIN and PayPal Holdings PYPL are emerging as key benchmarks in this ongoing race.



Coinbase Global is evolving beyond crypto trading into a diversified financial infrastructure platform, competing more directly with CRCL. Its “Everything Exchange” and strong custody position support multi-asset services across trading, payments and on-chain finance. COIN is also expanding stablecoin use, AI-driven payments and subscription-based revenues, reducing reliance on trading. With growing global reach and integrated products, the company is building a broad, scalable financial ecosystem.



PayPal Holdings is building a diversified financial infrastructure platform by leveraging its global payments network, large user base and strong merchant relationships. The company is expanding beyond traditional checkout into Buy Now Pay Later, Venmo, enterprise payments and omnichannel payments, strengthening its ecosystem. PYPL is also investing in AI-driven commerce, crypto and wallet interoperability to drive future growth. With strong distribution and engagement, the company is positioning itself as a scalable financial platform.

CRCL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Circle’s stock has gained 27.5% year to date, significantly outperforming the broader Zacks Finance sector, which declined 6.3%, and the Zacks Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry, which fell 16.3%.

CRCL’s Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, CRCL appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 7.39, higher than the industry's average of 2.6. The company carries a Value Score of F.

CRCL’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is currently pegged at 85 cents per share, an increase of 9% over the past 30 days. This represents a sharp year-over-year improvement from a loss of 44 cents.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Circle stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.