Markets

Cipla Gets Final Approval For Generic Version Of Revlimid - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cipla Limited has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Lenalidomide Capsule 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 25 mg from the FDA. Cipla's Lenalidomide Capsules are the AB-rated therapeutic equivalent generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Revlimid Capsules. The company said the product will be available for shipping soon.

Lenalidomide is an immunomodulatory prescription drug which is indicated for several hematological malignancies in adults such as; Multiple Myeloma, Myelodysplastic syndromes, Mantle cell lymphoma, Follicular lymphoma, and Marginal Zone lymphoma.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular